Omeya announces second major sponsorship for 2019

Omeya Golf Club is making inroads among players and sponsors alike with a second major sponsorship announced last week.

Club manager, Dan Zwiebel said in the club’s weekly digital newsletter, PPS Namibia has joined the list of large sponsors with a N$40,000 contribution for the PPS Betterball Powerplay series which starts on Saturday 02 March.

The new series comes in the wake of the renewal of the significant N$44,000 AfricaOnline sponsorship for the AfricaOnline Race to Omeya Members Cup which started earlier in February.

The PPS sponsorship was presented to Dan by the insurer’s Head of Distribution, Adri Vermeulen.

The PPS Betterball Powerplay series comprises three qualifying events, with the second and third rounds played on 15 June and 27 July respectively.

The format is betterball stableford and each event will feature six “Powerplay” holes where players’ stableford scores will be doubled. Teams will have to play a minimum of two out of the three qualifying events to qualify for the final which will be played on 26 October.

This series is also open to all PPS Namibia members.

The sponsorship from AfricaOnline, presented by Managing Director Marc Gregan, will be played over another nine qualifying rounds, following the kick-off a fortnight ago. Teams must play in at least six of the ten rounds to qualify for the overall order of merit. From this list, the twelve best home-owners and the twelve best club members will make up the two teams that do battle on 08 and 09 November in a Ryder Cup format.

Caption: Omeya’s dan Zwiebel (left) receives the new sponsorship from PPS Insurance’s Adri Vermeulen.