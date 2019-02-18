Select Page

Capricorn Group welcomes fresh blood to the financial sector

The Capricorn Group and Bank Windhoek welcomed 24 new staff members at an event held this week in Windhoek this week.

Chief Financial Officer at Capricorn Group, Jaco Esterhuyse opened a two day Onboarding and Orientation Programme, where he explained the core functions and structures of Capricorn Group.

The programme is aimed at welcoming new employees into the organisation and prepare them for their new role. The process also covers the employer and employee rights and the terms and conditions of employment.

Managing Director of Bank Windhoek, Baronice Hans, gave a presentation based on the Bank’s 2018-2020 strategy as fellow Capricorn Group Executive Management Team (EMT) members listened in.

She placed emphasis on how the strategy aims to position Bank Windhoek as a leader in Namibia’s competitive banking environment, highlighting the importance of customer satisfaction and told the new employees to always keep the customer first.

According to the bank the new staff members expressed their excitement on joining the Group, will be performing their duties in the Retail Banking Services, Asset Management, Human Resources, Support Services and Information Technology spheres.

 

