Frieda Beukes appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Oshakati branch manager

Bank Windhoek Oshakati has appointed Frieda Beukes as its new Manager, effective 1 January, where she will be accountable for the performance and overall running of Bank Windhoek’s Oshakati Branch and its sub-branches, in Ongwediva, Oshakati-North, and Okahao.

Beukes will also provide management and leadership capability to the Branch by optimising resources and effectively managing risk to achieve the Bank’s objectives. Beukes’ journey with the bank started in 1997 at Mariental Branch as a Cheque Administration Clerk, after completing the Bank’s Candidate Bankers Training (CBT) Programme. Over the years, she grew her expertise in banking operations as she worked as a teller, later on moving into enquiries and the collateral spheres. In 2004, Beukes was transferred to Ondangwa Branch as its Credit Clerk.

In 2008, she was appointed at the Credit Department, where she progressed through the ranks to Senior Credit Officer.

Beukes has completed several advanced bank related training and management courses, including the Leadership Development Programme, completed through the University of Pretoria and the Capricorn Group Senior Management Development Programme facilitated by the University of Stellenbosch Business School. She is also currently enrolled for a Masters of Business Administration course.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Chris Matthee said with her vast experience, especially in the credit domain, the bank is sure that Beukes will add exceptional value in her new role.

“Her progress at Bank Windhoek shows that continued professional development pays off. We wish her all the best as she starts this exciting journey as Bank Windhoek’s new Oshakati Branch Manager,” said Matthee.