Power imports increase in 2017/2018 period: report

Posted by | Feb 15, 2019 |

An annual report released this week by the national electricity regulatory board, the Electricity Control Board (ECB), has shown an increase in Namibia’s reliance on imported power despite efforts by the government to increase generation capacity locally.

The report shows that Namibia saw its over-reliance on power imports growing from 52% of consumption in the financial year 2015/2016 to 60% in 2017/2018.

The country imports the bulk of its power from the Southern African power pool with the bigger chunk coming from Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority and South Africa’s Eskom.

In their board assessment, the regulator said there is need to continue cultivating efforts in local generation through both power utility Nampower and independent power producers as well as tapping into other sources. (Xinhua).

 

