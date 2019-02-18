Katuka mentorship programme completes first orientation for 2019

The Katuka Mentorship Programme 2019 completed its first orientation training for the year, last week in Windhoek. The event was facilitated by Sabine Kownatzki from Thalestris Training Consultancy.

The Katuka programme aims to empower and encourage entrepreneurs, business and professional women to achieve success in their careers through mentorship by seasoned business and professional women.

Marketing Manager and partner at the Economist, Desere Lundon-Muller, said the programme is currently in its 18th year and to date 347 entrepreneurs and businesswomen have completed the programme.

“We started with a three day orientation programme for the mentees and mentors, which consisted of a selection panel of Inge Zamwaani-Kamwi, Presidential Advisor on Constitutional Affairs and Private Sector Interface, Sabine Kownatzki, and myself,” she added.

She highlighted that 16 mentees and mentors completed the orientation training, while the second training session will take place during April and the third in August.

Oiva Angula, Senior Manager: Corporate Communications and Public Relations at Telecom Namibia, said the firm pledged, N$73,458 for the programe.

Angula said the firm is passionate about maximising the potential of women and girls, about their meaningful contribution to families and communities economy and society

“All of this is about maximising their potential within the broader local economy, which is all about women realising their potential, as a group and as individual,” he added.

Katuka is a mentorship programme was launched by the late Lena Markus in July 2001. Markus was also a former Businesswoman of the Year 2000 in the category Corporate/Professional.

Caption: Seated from left to right, Desere Lundon-Muller, Marketing Manager and partner at the Economist, Sabine Kownatzki, from Thalestris Training Consultancy and facilitator of the Katuka Mentorship Programme and Oiva Angula, Senior Manager: Corporate Communication and Public Relations at Telecom Namibia with the mentees and mentors of the Katuka Mentorsip Programme 2019.