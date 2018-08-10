Shindume to head Bank Windhoek’s Public Sector division

By Natasha Jacha

Bank Windhoek has appointed, Shali Shindume as the new Head of Public Sector Banking at its Corporate and Institutional Banking Division with effective from 1 August.

In a nnouncement this week, the bank said that Shindume brings a wealth of experience spanning 15 years’ in the banking sphere.

Prior to re-joining Bank Windhoek, he was the Executive: Credit at Agribank and worked at the Office of the President as well as for FNB Namibia. In his new role, he will ensure the positioning of Bank Windhoek as a primary business partner for growth within the Banks public sector segment.

“For Namibia to achieve key targets as outlined in the Fifth National Development Plan (NDP5) and Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), current investments by Government are not sufficient to realise set objectives,” said Shindume

He also added that he is pleased to have re-joined Bank Windhoek and that he cannot wait to make his contribution towards Namibia’s unique circumstances and realities for the economic development of Namibia.

“We are pleased to welcome Shindume in our team and believe that he has a valuable contribution to make us to deliver of our customer value propositions to our public sector segment,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Corporate and Institutional Banking, Lukas Nanyemba.