Ohlthaver & List programme absorbs more graduate employees under its wings

The Ohlthaver & List Group officially welcomed seven local graduates to the 2019 O&L Talent Attraction Programme, this week at an event at their offices.

The Talent Attraction Programme is a platform for graduates to kick-start their careers and for their growth and development into professionals. The programme focuses on attracting and retaining dynamic localgraduates who display the passion and potential to be development into future leaders of the O&L Group.

Berthold Mukuahima, Director: Human Capital at the Group said the programme has over the years proven to be a significantly powerful tool in building confident leaders in their respective areas of work and that it has become a significant reflection of the O&L Group vision of being the most progressive and inspiring company.

“We have to create employment opportunities and invest in our young people because they are this country’s future, we believe that investing in the youth and young adults, therefore contributing to inspiring, and equipping them with the tool of further professional and personal development is one of the key elements in a prosperous future for this nation,” he added.

Sven Thieme, Executive Chairman of O&L Group applauded the Human Capital team for the successful implementation of the programme over the years.

“Your dedication over the past 12 years and commitment to this development tool is what makes it the success it is today,” he added.

He encouraged the newly introduced participants to make the best of this opportunity as O&L has endless opportunities for those who are ready to thrive and be great success.

Meanwhile, further objectives of the programme are to ensure valuable on the job, internal and external development and work experience to enable the programme employees to become competent and self-driven in their careers, to ensure the employees experience a sense of belonging to the O&L Group, to ensure job security and employee retention and to ensure that programme employees are exposed to value adding projects within the operating companies.

Caption: O&L Group Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme, seated 2nd from the left and O&L Group Director: Human Capital, Berthold Mukuahima, seated 2nd from the right, with the 2019 O&L Talent Attraction Programme (TAP) participants.