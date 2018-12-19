Select Page

Branch collection for shack dwellers almost double last year’s contribution

Posted by | Dec 19, 2018 |

Branch collection for shack dwellers almost double last year’s contribution

The Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia received N$70,743 from the staff of the Standard Bank central region branch as part of their annual Christmas gift to the Buy-A-Brick initiative. The donation will enable the Federation to build three additional low cost houses.

Last year, the staff collection for Buy-A-Brick only managed to gather N$40,000.

The staff members presented their donation to Vetumbuavi Mungunda, Chief Executive of Standard Bank Namibia, showing their boss their passion about giving back to the community.

Caption: Vetumbuavi Mungunda,, Chief Executive of Standard Bank Namibia, standing in the middle behind the cheque, accepting the donation from Standard Bank staff on behalf of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Related Posts

US govt’s PEPFAR small grants reach three community organisations in Kavango and Zambezi

US govt’s PEPFAR small grants reach three community organisations in Kavango and Zambezi

21 November 2018

Luckless Lady May

Luckless Lady May

17 August 2012

Nine charities each got a slice from corporate golf day proceeds

Nine charities each got a slice from corporate golf day proceeds

27 April 2017

Day against homophobia

Day against homophobia

17 May 2013