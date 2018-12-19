Branch collection for shack dwellers almost double last year’s contribution

The Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia received N$70,743 from the staff of the Standard Bank central region branch as part of their annual Christmas gift to the Buy-A-Brick initiative. The donation will enable the Federation to build three additional low cost houses.

Last year, the staff collection for Buy-A-Brick only managed to gather N$40,000.

The staff members presented their donation to Vetumbuavi Mungunda, Chief Executive of Standard Bank Namibia, showing their boss their passion about giving back to the community.

Caption: Vetumbuavi Mungunda,, Chief Executive of Standard Bank Namibia, standing in the middle behind the cheque, accepting the donation from Standard Bank staff on behalf of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia.