College of the Arts inaugurates two brand new kilns for their pottery department

By Natasha Jacha.

College of the Arts and the FirstRand Namibia Foundation last week inaugurated two brand new kilns valued at N$135,000.

Kins are a furnace or oven for burning, baking, or drying, especially one for calcining lime or firing pottery.

Jane Katjavivi, Trustee of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation said as a leading financial services provider, FirstRand Namibia places great importance on developing creative ways to help our fellow Namibians develop their businesses and livelihoods.

“The FirstRand Namibia Foundation is the vehicle through which we support non-profit organisations and institutions working towards the development and empowerment of the broader community,” she added.

Katjavivi said this sector is recognised because it inspires individuals and communities and has the potential to provide employment and opportunities for creative enterprises.

Nicky Marais, Head of Department, Visual and Fashion Design at the College of the Arts advised that the power of art to transform peoples’ lives was obvious when looking at the people who attend any of the courses or classes on offer.

“Young people enrol as first year students not really knowing what they are doing there or who they are, but by the end of their third year they emerge as young artists with ambition and passion. The kilns donated by the FirstRand Namibia Foundation are an incredible and valuable asset to the College and will be utilised for many years to come,” Marais added.

The College of the Arts teaches ceramics in two different locations in Windhoek, namely the Theatre School Campus with a studio which provides a creative outlet for both working people and school children who can take part-time classes in ceramics and learn this wonderful skill and enjoy themselves.

At the Katutura Community Art Centre, accredited three-year full-time diploma courses are taught where young people who may come from disadvantaged backgrounds, but who have a lot of talent, can get an arts education in many different art techniques and disciplines.

Caption: Jane Katjavivi (Trustee of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation), Revonia Kahivere (FirstRand Namibia Foundation CSI Manger), and Nicky Marais (Head of Department, Visual and Fashion Design – COTA).