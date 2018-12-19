Select Page

Ohorongo Cement’s cargo to Ondangwa gives TransNamib’s road-to-rail strategy momentum

As part of its strategy to move more freight onto rail, TransNamib has been working with Ohorongo Cement to reduce the number of truck loads between the Sargberg factory and the Northern regions, in the process taking more than 5000 truck loads off the road.

Ailly Hangula-Paulino, Chief Corporate Communications Officer at TransNamib said cement is now moved from Sargberg to Ondangwa Station where it is distributed to the local towns such as Ondangwa, Oshakati, Ongwediva, Oshikango and other surrounding areas.

This specific route is one of the busiest roads countrywide and this reduction of volumes on the route is thus contributing a safer journey for passenger vehicles.” Hangula-Paulino added that the concept of servicing the local surrounding areas through stations such as its Ondangwa station is a concept that they are developing to service their customers better.

We believe that partnerships such as this with our clients will continue to assist TransNamib to grow freight volumes by rail, but also make our national roads much safer,” she said.

Mandisa Rasmeni

