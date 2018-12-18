Athletics coaching and training camp to commence early January

Bank Windhoek in partnership with the Windhoek Hochland Sport Athletics Club will host the 26th Quinton-Steele Botes Athletics Coaching and Training Camp from 3 to 6 January 2019 at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek.

A media statement issued Tuesday said the course will focus on the principles of all athletics events such as sprints, hurdles, high jump, long jump and throw events.

Children are exposed to all events in which they will learn all necessary aspects and techniques in order to discover their main event when older.

Registration is set to take place on 3 January 2019 at 13h00 and a fee of N$450 will be required for the sprinting toddlers, kid’s athletics and senior primary categories.

Athletes interested in the high school and advanced athletes and coaching courses, will be required to pay a fee of N$480.

The training camp will include the senior primary and high school and senior specialisation combination of which high jump, long jump, sprints, hurdles, shot put, discus, javelin and middle and long distance running.

Coaches, athletes and parents will be trained in various field and track events. Primary school and older beginner athletes will attend training in the morning and the more advanced athletes in the afternoon.