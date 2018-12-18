Young chess champion gets his own real chess board and timer after writing Santa a letter in the Wernhil Christmas Wish List competition

Sibusiso Angula is the bright boy who recently won the Wernhil Park Christmas Wish List competition with a sweet request to Santa to please help him with a proper chess board and a timer.

“I am going to take part in African school chess championship in SA December 5 until 13. I will love to have my own chess set to train more on my own,” wrote Sibusiso in his endearing appeal for his own special gift.

Sylvia Rusch, Head of Marketing and PR at Broll Namibia, the property manager, said the entries have grown significantly since the first competition two years ago. “We did not expect the annual Wernhil Park Christmas Wish List Competition to grow as fast as it did in such a short period of time. We were once again overwhelmed with this year’s entries. It is absolutely fantastic!”

The competition is open to all children from six to twelve years old. The competition is decided on the letter that each child must write to Santa, in his or her own handwriting, naming the gift they want and why they deserve it.

Last year’s winner, Julian Gawaseb, asked in his very modest letter for an eye operation to correct his sagging eye lid. The successful operation was done on 17 August this year and Julian no longer has to endure snide remarks from other children.