Diamond companies donate to the Kalahari Homeless Shelter Initiative

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) and the Diamond Manufacturer’s Association of Namibia (DIAMAN) donated N$20,000 each towards the National Disability Council of Namibia, adding to that NDTC also contributed N$125,000 towards homeless Namibians in the Kalahari Constituency, Omaheke Region by donating to the Kalahari Homeless Shelter Initiative.

Shihaleni Ndjaba, Chief Executive Officer of NDTC said they have great social impact in 2018 with a total of investment of N$1.7 million to date distributed to various national projects and programmes in the country.

Chairperson of DIAMAN Ofer Babluki, expressed his excitement and thanked the trading company for allowing them an opportunity to partner and making a difference in the nation.

“I am honoured to be part of the companies that are making a difference in our Nation, by addressing the housing challenges,” he added

Hon. Kornelia Shilunga, Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy and Patron of Kalahari Homeless Shelter Initiative said they have set a target to construct dwelling units at no cost for the beneficiaries in Blouberg, Vergenoeg, Drimiopsis and Tsjaka for over 8500 residents, who are currently residing in shacks and plastic houses.

“A large number of our people are still living in unbearable situations that of shacks and plastic houses and these kinds of houses are exposed the sun, winter, rain and other dangerous creatures such as snakes and scorpions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shilunga thanked both companies for their outstanding contribution and gesture to aid in the alleviation of housing in the country.