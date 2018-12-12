Salute Boxing Academy to benefit from MTC financial backing

Mobile Telecommunications Limited, MTC this week re- affirmed its support for sport development, when it adopted the Salute Boxing Academy as the second staple under MTC to receive financial support.

Salute Boxing Academy joins the Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy under a new sponsorship deal, that will ran from December 2018 until December 2021.

The value of each sponsorship will be a three-year deal per staple to the value of N$1, 6 million per staple spread over three year, summing the investment to N$4, 9 million per staple between 2018 until 2021.

“MTC has been with the MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions, Namibia and Africa’s leading Promoter for the past successive 6 years producing over 58 continental champions, 4 world titles, promoting over 14 world title fights and have to date promoted over 180 fights since their existence in the year 2000” said John Ekongo, MTC’s Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager.

Salute Boxing Promotions, although only 3 years old has made great strides and have so far produced one continental champion and promoted over 9 fights thus far.

“We are quite excited to welcome Salute Boxing Promotions to the MTC family and even more excited to have renewed our current relationship with the MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions,” Ekongo .

This sponsorship is effective as of December 2018 until 2021 and will be adjusted accordingly in line with inflationary increase every year.

“We are well aware that there are so many other Promoters who struggle with funding because boxing is an expensive sport, and as much as we want to accede, we are simply unable to accommodate all of them, because often we are stretched beyond sustainability and carrying capacity,” said Ekongo

“We however hope that our contribution will continue to make a positive impact to Namibian boxing and we will hold both Promoters to very high existing standards, for we believe that both stables are house to quality young boxers who are ambitious and with high drive to become world champions,” concluded Ekongo.