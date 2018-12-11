Windhoek’s elderly community get an early Christmas from the Mayor’s office

The Office of the Mayor had a Christmas lunch for elders last week at the Katutura Multipurpose Centre Field, hosted by His Worship Muesee Kazapua, Mayor of the City of Windhoek.

Kazapua said the occasion put bright smiles on the faces of the elderly residents and was a unique gesture of their appreciation of the value they have brought to the community and society.

“We recognise their contributions and do not seek to alienate their accomplishment therefore we re-assure our beloved elder residents that we are proud of them and that we care for them,” he added,

Kazapua said as the city fathers they continue to review their existing policies, with the main aim of making them more pro-social, particularly to pensioners.

“As a result of this change in our strategic thinking, I am pleased to inform you that in June this year, Council wrote off N$191 million in debts owned to the city by pensioners,” he said.

He reiterated that they will continue rendering a free of charge public transport service to pensioners and other vulnerable groups and they continue to raise awareness against the abuse of elders through continuous campaigns and the annual commemoration of the World Elders Abuse Day.

Apart from the Christmas Lunch, the Councillors also handed food hampers to the elders as selected by their respective Constituency Councillors.

Organisations and companies who also contributed to the event include the Chinese Embassy (N$50,000), FNB (N$50,000), Nedbank (N$50,000), ARK Trading Industries; 500 tins of canned fish, OK Franchise;300 cool drinks and 300 bottles of water and Pick n Pay donated 400 tin of canned fish.