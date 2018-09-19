Correctional facilities get training on financial freedom

By Linda Machinga

Around 200 inmates at 4 correctional facilities across the country recently got training to guide individual inmates to achieve a stress-free financial future.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Adonai Trust with support from Bank Windhoek. The sessions dubbed Money Map sessions ran under the theme; ‘Your journey to financial freedom’.

The training cover a variety of topics that educated the inmates on financial, spiritual and mental fitness as they serve their sentences and beyond.

According to Adonai Trust’s co-founder, Sanet Vermeulen the first two week session started in Walvis Bay on 17 September and will conclude on 30 September.

“Three more seminars will be scheduled to take place at Divundu correctional from 15 to 21 October, Elizabeth Nempembe from 22 to 28 October and Keetmanshoop from 12 to 18 November,” she added.

Explaining the initiative and its history, Vermeulen said, “Crown Money Map was a team effort of like-minded individuals who are passionate about seeing the millions of subsistence farmers and entrepreneurs in Africa becoming financially free.”

According to her, it is based on the Money Map created by Crown Financial ministries.

“In this version, the timeless principles of God’s word concerning money can now resonate in the heart of the African farmer, entrepreneur, and parent. Although presented in an African setting, it can be used worldwide. This Money Map’s clear financial goals are inspiring and the reality of the obstacles to reach them are challenging but attainable,” she added.

The content of the Money Map is life -changing, especially when inmates implement it in their own lives, it is about more than just financial principles, added Vermeulen.

Meanwhile, Bank Windhoek’s Sponsorship and Events Coordinator Suzette January said that the Bank is delighted to have supported Adonai Trust with this initiative.

“Participating inmates should grasp this opportunity and learn as much as they can during the session. We wish them the best for the future,” she added.