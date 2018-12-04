US-funded project to help reduce gender violence kicks off next year

The U.S. Embassy awarded Sister Namibia a grant of US$20,000 to address gender violence through discussion and dialogue around gender norms.

The project will run from January to December 2019 to challenge and transform gender norms that drive violence, while also promoting equal, inclusive, and human rights-based norms.

Sister Namibia will accomplish this through discussions conducted via weekly radio shows, bi-weekly newspaper articles, and monthly public debates. In addition to Windhoek, events will be held in Rundu, Oshakati, Ongwediva, and Keetmanshoop.

In recognition of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence Campaign, U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, HE Lisa Johnson recently met Sister Namibia acting Director, Laura Sasman, to congratulate her on receiving the grant.

Meanwhile the U.S. Embassy hopes the grant will help reduce gender violence in the country. In this regard, on Thursday, 6 December at 7:00 pm at the American Cultural Centre in the Sanlam Building, 3rdFloor, the U.S. Embassy will screen “Tick Tock,” a local movie on gender violence.