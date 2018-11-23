16 days of activism and the call to ban coercive conversion remembered

By Heavenly Culture

World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)

Awareness of the severity of the violation of human rights increases as citizens make the “Incident of the late Ms. Ji-in Gu” known through foreign press.

With the upcoming anniversary of the death of Ms Ji-in Gu from Hwasun, Jeonnam, who died at the hands of her family who attempted to forcibly convert her religious beliefs, ordinary citizens wishing to bring an end to coercive conversion practices which still run rampant, published an advertisement calling for a “Ban on Coercive Conversion” in The New York Times.

Last year in South Korea, where freedom of religion is guaranteed by its Constitution, a woman was kidnapped and killed because of her different religious beliefs. However, the domestic South Korean press turned a hard, cold shoulder on the incident, writing it off as a “religious matter” and a “family issue.”

As a result, the pastors who use coercive conversion as a means of generating income are still formulating and encouraging such programmes. There have been 137 confirmed victims of coercive conversion so far this year as of the end of October, and the danger of other instances of the “Ji-in Gu incident” occurring is increasing.

In contrast to Korea, overseas press and media in countries such as the US considered coercive conversion as a severe violation of human rights and shed the spotlight on the death of Ji-in Gu. There were in fact rallies and campaigns against coercive conversion programmes held in 23 cities in 15 countries that followed the death of Ji-in Gu, of which 33 foreign press provided active coverage.

Following this, voluntary donors gathered funds together for the anniversary of her death, to publicize in The New York Times the current state of coercive conversion and support the banning of this practice.

According to the content published in the New York Times on the 27 November, a young woman (the late Ji-in Gu) was kidnapped through a programme created by pastors of the CCK (the Christian Council of Korea) to convert the religious beliefs of its targets. She escaped from the first attempt and even participated in a rally held to oppose the practice, but the second time she was kidnapped she died of asphyxiation.

The article states that in the wake of her death, the entire globe is drawing attention to the violation of the universal right to the freedom of religion, and emphasized that efforts to aid those that need protection from religious persecution are on the rise.

It pleads for its readers to take interest and participate in the protection of victims like Ji-in Gu, and give support to rallies against the CCK and coercive conversion programmes.