Shambo legend Ngatu to perform at Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre

Ngatu, former lead vocalist of Formula Band, will present his first show with his new band at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC)Terrace, on Friday at 19:00. Tickets are available at N$50 in advance and N$70 at the door.

The group will perform all originals in a uniquely Namibia genre Ngatu helped create.

Ngatu uses music to deliver a message to the people capturing feeling, emotions and the state of affairs in this simple form of expression.

He has worked with legends such as Papa Wemba of Efeinge and has performed globally at festivals like Montreuax Jazz Festival in Switzerland, Awesome Africa Festival in Durban and has a track record of presenting dynamic live shows.

Ngatu is now for his versatile prortfolio of southful rhythms and his tunes can be best described as an interesting mix of Afro-fusion, sung in traditional Namibian languages and English. His music ranges from joyful and fun songs made for dancing through to the slower deeper songs carrying strong messages about life.