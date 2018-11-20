NamWater and Altereo ink agreement to secure drinking water supply and distribution for Keetmanshoop

By Natasha Jacha.

NamWater and French Company Altereo recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to address the issue of water supply and distribution for Keetmanshoop Municipality.

Altereo, is a French firm specializing in water and environmental engineering, the sustainable development of cities and territories and the creation of GIS (KIS).

The MoU is aimed at securing the drinking water supply system through diagnostic analysis and master plan preparation of the distribution network for the municipality in the southern town.

According to a statement released this week, the project is expected to address the issue of the obsolete state of the supply and distribution system in Keetmanshoop and ensure sustained, optimal performance of said system.

The project will require Altereo to simultaneously work with NamWater as well as with the Municipality of Keetmanshoop, the statement further read.

Meanwhile, the French Embassy in Namibia said the benefits for having this project in Keetmanshoop will result in lower operating costs, less stress on the system during peak demand times, improved public perception of water utilities and align water demand plan with other long-term municipal terms.

Caption: Hon. Anna Shiweda, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Claire Bodonyi, French Ambassador in Namibia, Mayor of Keetmanshoop, Ms Gaudentia Kröhne and the team from the Municipality, (CEO), Fernando Somaeb, Chief Financial Officer of Namwater, Christian Laplaud, CEO of the French Company Altereo, Jean-Baptiste Dabezies, Economic Counsellor at the French Embassy in South Africa and competent for Namibia.