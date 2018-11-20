US govt’s PEPFAR small grants reach three community organisations in Kavango and Zambezi

Three community organisations in the Kavango and Zambezi a week ago each received a one-year grant under the United States Government’s PEPFAR Small Grants scheme.

The presentation ceremony was held in Katima Mulilo where US Ambassador to Namibia, HE Lisa Johnson handed the grants to the beneficiaries. Each grant, worth US$23,000, will be used to conduct sexual health education programmes with young people between the ages of 13 and 35, to provide shelter to orphans and vulnerable children and food to HIV and TB patients at local clinics, and to engage young people aged 10-25 through targetted youth-friendly programmes.

The beneficiaries are Caprivi Hope for Life in the Zambezi region, Kavango Orphanage in Kavango East and Kavango Youth to Youth in Kavango West.

Ambassador Johnson said “The PEPFAR Small Grants Program specifically supports grassroots, community-run projects that mitigate the spread and impact of HIV/AIDS in their communities. The funds are often used to disseminate important HIV information to communities to ensure a broader understanding of the effect of HIV and the spectrum of populations that it can affect.”

The United States Embassy said that the PEPFAR programme funds two to four projects a year, with the average grant ranging between US$20,000 and US$25,000, for the duration of one year. The total annual budget is typically around US$100,000.

The 2019 PEPFAR Small Grants application period is currently open and focuses on organizations working on HIV prevention activities in key and priority populations, as well as adolescent boys and young men between the ages of 15 and 30.

Applications close on 31 January, 2019. Information is available at https://na.usembassy.gov/our-relationship/pepfar/.

Caption: United States Ambassador to Namibia, HE Lisa Johnson (second from right) with the recipients of this year’s PEPFAR funding to fight AIDS at community level, from the left, Sacky Joakim of Kavango Youth to Youth, Monika Shikupe from Kavango Orphanage and Victor Munsu of Caprivi Hope for Life (right).