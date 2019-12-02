Select Page

SADC observers hail peaceful environment ahead of elections

The Southern African Election Observer Mission (SEOM) on Monday lauded the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in Namibia two days before the presidential election.

SEOM Head of Mission and Zimbabwean Minister of Defence and War Veterans, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri told Xinhua that the Namibian political environment remains very calm and peaceful ahead of elections.

“We have now deployed all our members in the four corners of Namibia and we are receiving reports every five minutes. Our assessment is that he environment in Namibia is extremely peaceful and encouraging. The Election Commission has also proven their readiness for the election on Wednesday,” she said.

She said they have not received any complaints of violence or miscellaneous crimes in the run up to the election.

“We are still engaging with different stakeholders until the election day. We will be releasing our preliminary statement on 29 November,” she added.

 

