Anthrax outbreak confirmed in the Kunene and Kavango Regions

The Kunene and Kavango Regions have been hit by an anthrax outbreak, according to government ministries.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services and Ministry of Agriculture Water and Forestry made the announcement in a joint statement this week.

“Anthrax was confirmed in the Siesfontein area, Kavango region and the Bwabwata national parks,” said the statement.

“Nine-two small stock (sheep and goats) died from the disease. As of last week seven cases of anthrax on humans were also confirmed after about 35 people in the Siesfontein area consumed meat from stock that is suspected to have died from the disease. However, no human deaths have been confirmed as yet,” the statement said.

The cases recorded in the Kavango region and the Bwabwata national park were detected following the death of buffaloes in the park, it added.

Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis. Although it is rare, people can get sick with anthrax if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products. (Xinhua)