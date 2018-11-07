Smart farming practices to be tackled at Bank Windhoek’s initiative

Given that agriculture is one of the most important contributing sectors to the local economy that continues to be a source of income for the majority of the population, Bank Windhoek will host a topical discussion on Smart Farming on 22 November at the NIPAM office in Windhoek.

Dr Willem Hoffmann, lecturer in farm management at the University of Stellenbosch and international speaker on the topic of the design and improvement of farming systems, will host the discussion under the theme: ‘Smart farming: Principles for uncertain times’.

Hoffmann is the co-author of numerous publications, such as ‘Towards a system-specific framework for the sustainability evaluation of low-input ruminant meat production systems in developing countries’ and ‘Facilitating small grain production system innovation in the Western Cape, South Africa’.

Considering the impact of climate change and bush encroachment on agriculture, Hoffman will focus on the causes of uncertainty in farming. He will discuss challenges Namibian farmers face, strategies to adapt to challenges in a practical way and how to manage farming businesses to be more profitable. In addition, Hoffmann will talk about adapting and embracing new technology to improve profitability, and how banks can assist farmers in achieving their goals.

After Hoffmann’s talk he will be joined by a local panel of experts to discuss local solutions for local challenges.

“As a responsible corporate citizen and following the success of the Cryptocurrency Event held earlier this year, we believe that it is our duty to deliver more such events because it drives progress in the communities in which we operate. Our aim is to assist our communities and add value to their livelihoods, where they can enrich their knowledge on various relevant topics,” said Jacquiline Pack, Executive Officer for Marketing and Corporate Communication Services at Bank Windhoek.

The event which is scheduled for 17:30 is open to the public, but registration is essential. Registration forms can be downloaded from the Bank Windhoek website at www.bankwindhoek.com.na

Caption: Dr. Willem Hoffmann will be leading the discussion. Hoffmann worked as an extension officer for the Western Cape Department of Agriculture and agricultural economist before obtaining his PhD in Agriculture from the University of Stellenbosch. He specialises in the field of farm management, financial management and planning of farm businesses. Hoffman has a keen interest in the design and improvement of farming systems and the incorporation of expert knowledge into systems analysis.