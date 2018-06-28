Cancer Association’s newly inaugurated wing to cater for more patients

The Cancer Association of Namibia recently inaugurated the new ‘Kurt Johannesson Wing’ at their House Acacia Interim Home in Windhoek.

The new wing comprises of two 3-bed wards, one twin room, a male ward with sleeping space for six patients, three double bathrooms and a new dining room.

Chief Executive Officer of the Association, Rolf Hansen confirmed that the house can now accommodate 35 patients per day and will run at an operational cost of approximately N$640,000 per annum.

Hansen thanked the FNB Foundation, NAMSOV Community Trust and Namibia Breweries Limited for helping to fund this expansion project, while the open hears of the Namibian community helped fund the day-to-day operations of House Acacia.

House Acacia provides free accommodation to cancer patients who travel from outside Windhoek to receive treatment in the capital.

The patients receive three nutritional meals per day as well as transportation to treatment centres are provided complimentary to cancer patients.

Caption: Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Juliet Kavetuna, Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia and Kurk Johannesson, former long serving Chief Executive Officer of the Association at the inauguration.