New self-service branch set for Khomasdal FNB

First National Bank Namibia announced that the Khomasdal branch will be closed until 26 November when a new self-service branch re-opens.

“This means that, once re-opened the new branch will offer Online Banking cubicles, service consultants for account openings and queries, but no tellers,” said the FNB Area Manager, Central Area Office, Renaldo Smit.

Additionally, the branch will have an Advanced ATM which offers real-time cash deposits and withdrawals

“We encourage customers to make use of alternative means of transacting such as making deposits and withdrawals using Advanced ATMs, swiping for purchases and making payments via our online banking, cellphone banking and the FNB App to ensure customers can continue to transact at all times,” concluded Smit.