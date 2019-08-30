Select Page

National HPV screening programme to fight cervical cancer launched

Posted by | Sep 6, 2019 |

National HPV screening programme to fight cervical cancer launched

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), this week announced the first national human papilloma virus (HPV) screening programme to fight cervical cancer in the country.

The pilot programme, in partnership with Roche, Maxi Labs and Biodynamics, will officially start next week, CAN Chief Executive Rolf Hansen said.

“The programme will see the complimentary screening of an initial 500 ladies for the HPV,” he said, noting that the testing will be rolled out as part of the country’s National Cancer Outreach Programme.

HPV is primarily transmitted through sexual contact. More than 200 distinct HPV types have been indentified, of which at least 18 are high-risk types associated with 99 percent of cervical cancers, the second most common cancer among women, after breast cancer.

“With recurring infections, additional infection by HIV, or in cases where the immune system of the woman simply cannot fight the high-risk viral strain, HPV may lead to the development of a cancerous lesion in the cervix,” Hansen said.

Women who are both HPV- and HIV-positive are at higher risk of developing cervical cancer, he said.

“The general timeline from HPV infection to possible cervical cancer is 10 years. Thus, quality testing and management of HPV mean that we can effectively save more lives, more cost-effectively,” Hansen said.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

New five-year health cooperative agreement launched

New five-year health cooperative agreement launched

16 April 2019

MICT helps with the fight against HIV/AIDS

MICT helps with the fight against HIV/AIDS

22 April 2016

5th International Day of Yoga set for Saturday in Windhoek

5th International Day of Yoga set for Saturday in Windhoek

14 June 2019

Drink more and be healthy

Drink more and be healthy

19 July 2013