Peace Corps to bolster education outcomes by serving as education volunteers around the country

United States Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson recently swore in 52 new U.S Peace Corps volunteers at the Okahandja Community Municipal Town Hall.

Their mission will be to help Namibia bolster education outcomes by serving as education volunteers around the country.

The Ambassador said the Peace Corps fills a unique role of Americans living amongst those they serve.

“As Peace Corps Volunteers, you will be a special part of America’s presence in Namibia and your insights are different from those of others because you learn the language and integrate into your communities,” she added.

Kevin Fleming, Peace Corps Namibian Country Director said Peace Corps is a volunteer programe of the United State government through which American Volunteers, young and old, serve overseas for two years to offer technical assistance that helps a country build its capacity to meet the needs of its people. “Since 1990 over 1 700 Peace Corps Volunteers have served in Namibia and currently more than 150 Volunteers serve in fields of education, health and community economic development,” he informed.

He said that before taking up their post in various parts of the country, the trainees have undergone a nine week cross cultural training in Okahandja.

“The training involved proficiency in one of nine local languages acquired through intensive language courses, as well as living with host families in Okahandja, and following this complete immersion in Namibia culture and language they are now set to work at the community level across Namibia,” he added.

Each volunteer will go on to work alongside local counterparts to ensure that knowledge and experience is transferred in both directions and is sustainable.

Caption: Seated from left to right, Kevin Fleming, Peach Corps Namibia Country Director, Ambassador Lisa Johnson, United States Ambassador to Namibia, Ester Anna Nghipondoka, Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture and Sara Wood, Peace Corps Namibia Director of Programming and Training, with the newly sworn in Peace Corps Groups 48.