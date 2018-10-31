Community Trust donates to Cancer Association’s House Acacia Interim Home

The Namibia Community Trust (previously known as NAMSOV Community Trust) recently donated N$50,000 towards the House Acacia Interim Home of the Cancer Association.

The funds will be used to purchase food for cancer patients staying at the home. The Trust reconfirmed its support towards betterment of the Namibian health care sector.

The annual operational cost of the residence during the past financial year added up to more than N$640,000. The Cancer Association of Namibia cover Acacia House’s running costs by way of fundraising projects, donations and support from the local public.

House Acacia provides free accommodation, 3 nutritional meals, linen, towels and transportation daily to cancer patients while receiving treatment in Windhoek. The home offers sufficient space and quiet areas for privacy, reading and meditation. A pleasant lounge, with television, is available where patients can stay updated with current affairs or watch their favourite programs. Patients often stay in Windhoek for up to 6 consecutive weeks for their treatment.

During 2018 CAN invested close to N$2 million in total to expand and upgrade the residence to provide more accommodation for cancer patients during their period of treatment. The new wing comprises 3 Triple rooms and one ward unit with additional bathrooms, sleeping 13 additional patients. In total 45 patients are now accommodated weekly from Sunday afternoon to Friday morning.

The original 9-bed House Acacia was established in 1986 with the exclusive purpose to accommodate out of town cancer patients (mainly from rural areas) undergoing treatment at the Dr AB May Cancer at Windhoek Central Hospital. Ten years later, a serious lack of space developed and the residence was extended to accommodate 21 beds. In 2017 the matron’s unit was also converted to sleep additional patients, when a serious urgent accommodation need was experienced again. During 2018 the new wing was built to accommodate an additional 13 patients, and a total of 45 patients can now be accommodated per night.

Caption: Anne-Marie Molatudi (centre right) of the Namibia Community Trust handed over the donation of N$50,000 for House Acacia to CAN CEO, Rolf Hansen and CAN staff.