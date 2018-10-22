Last Night Under the Stars welcomes disc jockey

Night Under the Stars (NUTS) will welcome on stage Kadijah on 2 November at the Goethe-Institut Namibia as she presents fresh and new in the form of Electronic Dance Music. Entrance will be N$20.

Kadijah’s style of music varies from Electronic Dance Music and soul to trap and jazz and according to her music is a form of expression and there are no limits.

“I am a Pisces and I have been in love with music since the day I saw Michael Jackson perform, which inspired my imagination for me to become unapologetic abut being shy and unleashing my other side,” she added.

She said she is excited for NUTS as this will be her first solo performance and is filled with mixed emotions but his will be her introduction to the world as a human being riding the rollercoaster of life.

The 23 year-old from Swakopmund is multi-skilled performer and entertainer and has featured at initiatives including the recent Windhoek International Dance Festival and is the cast for a supporting role in the film Land of the Brave.

NUTS revolves around the principle of stage a Live Performance and having a disc jockey jump from one track to another is out of bounds for them.