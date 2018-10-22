Weber Braai for Business Competition raises funds for Môreson Special School

Agra has donated N$12,000 as well as food to the value of approximately N$5000 to the Môreson Special School for the cognitively impaired. The money donated to the school was raised from the Weber Braai for Business Competition.

Anita Kreft, Prinicipal at the Môreson Special School expressed how important these donations are to the school.

“The cash donation will be used to continue with the in service training of two students who have not yet been employed in the corporate job market,” she said.

She added that the students Uapiona and Sikunawa are two previous learners of the school who are coming to school every day to help with the food preparation in the soup kitchen and in fact they partially run the kitchen.

Agra has continuously been supporting the school which caters for about 150 intellectually impaired learners from all over Namibia. Môreson is one of only two government school providing education and training to learners with intellectual disabilities in Namibia.

Most of the learners come from very poor families, some of the children are orphans, abused and neglected children and at the school are taught to become independent and self-reliant and it is one of two school in the whole of Namibia which caters for learners, who are intellectually impaired and even with multi-impairments.

Caption: Môreson Special School teachers and pupil receiving their cash and food donation.