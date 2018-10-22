Brightest young minds in science, tech and maths show their stuff at 29th Khomas Regional Science Fair

After three days of displaying their science projects and answering questions from the adjudicators, Coenie Coetzee from Windhoek Gymnasium Curro won the trophy for best primary project while Berhane Wheeler from Amazing Kids Private School and Academy took the trophy for best secondary project. These two learners came out tops among more than 250 learners participating in this week’s Khomas Regional Science Fair hosted on the grounds of Windhoek Gymnasium.

Windhoek Gymnasium also took the trophies for both the best overall primary and secondary school projects on aggregate. Category winners for both primary and secondary schools were also announced and received certificates of achievement.

The science fair was sponsored by the Capricorn Group. The financial services group came to the fair’s rescue after it was in danger of being cancelled due to a lack of funding.

About 236 projects in the fields of science, mathematics and technology, from both government and private schools at primary and secondary levels, were exhibited under the theme ‘Science for sustainable development’. Each project had to show critical thinking and scientific aptitude of each participant.

Capricorn Group’s Marelize Horn said “Our society relies on science more and more every day, and science fairs are a great way for students to become more knowledgeable about how the world around them works and exposed to global ideas and ways of thinking and solving problems.”