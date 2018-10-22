Nedbank, Pupkewitz BMW part of this year’s Oktoberfest festivities

By Linda Machinga.

The annual Oktoberfest event will take place on 26 to 27 October at Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) and Nedbank together with Pupkewitz BMW will join the festivities this year with affordable vehicle financing options for their clients.

Nedbank Namibia’s Head: Vehicle Finance, Amanda von Wielligh said in the current economic environment it can be difficult to decide whether or not it is the right time to buy a new vehicle.

Nedbank has taken this opportunity to bring “the Oktoberfest Package for our clients at a great discounted rate and with comfortable repayment options”.

The Nedbank Oktoberfest Vehicle package offers a 30% balloon payment, prime less 1.25%, delayed payment of 90 days, and it is available to clients interested in financing a new or demo BMW.

“This offer has an unbeatably attractive interest rate and a 90 day payment delay, meaning clients can enjoy the approaching holiday season before having to start paying for their vehicles,” explained von Wielligh.

“The offer is only available until the end of October, those interested are encouraged to visit their nearest Nedbank branch across the country. To apply, clients should bring along their ID, valid driver’s license, six-months consecutive bank statements if not banking with Nedbank, latest payslip and a marriage certificate if married,” von Wielligh advised.

“What better way to ring in the summer than getting the vehicle you always dreamed about? There is never a better time to finance your vehicle than now,” she said.

Caption: Oktoberfest promises to be a great time and more information can be found at http://www.oktoberfestnamibia.com.