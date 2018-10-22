FirstRand Namibia Foundation continues to support SMEs Compete for mentorship

By Linda Machinga

The FirstRand Namibia foundation Trust recently handed over N$606,000 towards Small Medium Enterprise’s Compete for mentorship, business growth support and business skills training.

The New Business Development Manager: FNB Business Division, Alexzander Shikemeni on behalf of the Foundation said, “SMEs in Namibia form the backbone of our economy, employ quite a number of the workforce and contribute significantly to our GDP. And that a vibrant and thriving SME sector is important as it makes our economy more resilient to shocks and provides a variety of meaningful jobs for Namibians”.

Claudine Mouton of SMEs Compete expressed her gratitude towards FNB and the FirstRand Namibia Foundation for their ongoing support over the past 13 years.

“The contribution from the FirstRand Foundation now covers about 20% of our annual cost to run our operations and related programmes. Because of this contribution SMEs Compete has been able to keep our doors open and provide much needed service to entrepreneurs,” added Mouton.

Meanwhile, one of the entrepreneurs who was present at the handover owner of Ondje Trading Enterprises cc Erastus Amenya said, “I only had an idea with no business plan and experience. I am thankful for the business training support that I received from SMEs Compete, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation. My business is growing every day from strength”.