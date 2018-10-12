Card-less cash deposits now available at FNB

By Natasha Jacha

FNB Namibia this week introduced another first to the market, with the innovative card-less cash deposits at their Advanced Deposit Taking (ADT) ATMs.

According to the FNB Head of Cash and SSD, Shaun Seboa, the ADT devices can now perform card-less deposits which allow any FNB banked or non-banked customer to make a deposit without a card being present.

“FNB is proud to advise that the pilot was successful, and the functionality is now available at Advanced ATM’s countrywide. We have also further enhanced the existing ATM deposit function to include screens to capture source of funds and purpose of deposit,” said Seboa

Seboa said, the positive uptake in the use of Automated Deposit Terminals shows increased customer confidence in channelling their banking to electronic platforms.

The new card-less deposit functionality is part of FNB’s innovative approach to banking that sees significant investments in alternative channels that allow customers to perform a variety of transactions, anytime, at any device.

“ADTs allows us to expedite our migration strategy from in-branch banking to the convenience of 24/7-hour banking via electronic channels. We have seen a steady decline in over the counter deposits in branch, as our devices gain popularity. In addition to safe and hassle-free banking, our ADTs and ATMs offer customers a wide range of services which can now be performed at a device, as opposed to visiting a branch,” concluded Seboa.