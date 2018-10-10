Wildlife Resorts #letsgoto challenge receives overwhelming response from public

By Natasha Jacha

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) #letsgotoNWR challenge with the Matongo Family received an overwhelming response from the public with a combined 14,782 views by close of competition last week Friday.

According toWildlife Resort Corporate Communications and Online Media Manager, Mufaro Nesongano, this initiative was launched at the beginning of September, and it encouraged the public to create a new dance to the Matongo Family’s new single titled ‘Let’s Go’ featuring Maszanga.

The challenge created such a buzz on social media which encouraged the announcement of two voucher winners instead of the initial one voucher that Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) had provided.

Matongo Family expressed their gratitude towards the public for responding positively towards their combined initiative with NWR.

The group also indicated that with their 20th Anniversary around the corner, on 23 November the group will launch their new initiative which will uplift the community in the coming weeks

The winners for the prize were, Grace Keramen, a Namibian based in Canada that came in at the last minute and generated over 3000 views in just one day, while the second winner was Dj Max-T Tjiundje from NBC Omurari FM who had 699 views. Dj Max-T opted to give his voucher away to one of his listeners as a way of thanking them for their support towards him.

“NWR decided to team up with the Matongo Family because of our belief in brands that have stood the test of time. Just like them, we recently celebrated our 20th anniversary in the tourism industry. We, therefore, thought it was befitting to support them with this innovative initiative of theirs. As NWR, we look forward to hosting the winners,” said Nesongano.