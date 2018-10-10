Capricorn Group’s latest integrated annual report reflects its commitment to sterling corporate governance

Capricorn Group continued the tradition which it introduced two years ago with the launch of the group’s third integrated report this week Wednesday. The Integrated Annual Report conforms to the International Integrated Reporting Council’s IR framework and also covers for the second time, the group’s subsidiaries in Botswana and Zambia.

With this week’s release, the group drew attention to the fact that the integrated report targets mostly providers of financial capital, but added that it also takes a holistic and stakeholder-orientated view of social, environmental and governance aspects.

A highlight of the new report is the focus on the group’s solid growth and performance five years after it listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange as Bank Windhoek Holdings.

The success of the group’s decision to introduce an integrated reporting framework was confirmed when its 2017 report received the Regional Company award at the annual Integrated Reporting Awards hosted by Chartered Secretaries Southern Africa in partnership with the Johannesburg Securities Exchange.

“Capricorn Group and its subsidiaries are committed to principles of sound corporate governance, which are characterised by discipline, transparency, independence, accountability, fairness and social responsibility. This commitment fuels the group’s drive to constantly mirror its reporting standards against the IR Framework, which is regarded as best practice in transparent communication with shareholders and other stakeholders,” said Group Managing Director, Thinus Prinsloo.

With the launch of the new report, the group reiterated its commitment to NamCode, the Namibian Companies Act, 28 of 2004, NSX listing requirements, International Financial Reporting Standards, the Namibia Banking Institutions Act, 2 of 1998, the Botswana Banking Act, 2 of 1995 and the Zambia Banking and Financial Services Act, 7 of 2017.

Caption: Celebrating this week’s launch of Capricorn Group’s third Integrated Annual Report, from the left, Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs; Thinus Prinsloo, Group Managing Director; Baronice Hans, Bank Windhoek Managing Director and Jaco Esterhuyse, Group Chief Financial Officer.