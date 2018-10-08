Three special movies for third Japanese Film Festival at Ster Kinekor Maerua. Admission is free

Starting this Wednesday 10 October, the Embassy of Japan will screen three specially selected Japanese movies at the Ster Kinekor cinema in Maerua Mall. The screenings take place on Wednesday and Thursday this week, and again next week Thursday.

An animation, suitable for family viewing will deliver the opening shot on Wednesday. Titled, Rudolf the Black Cat, it tells the endearing story of a rural cat, Rudolph, that lands on the back of a truck and ends up in Tokyo where by chance, he meets gangster cat, Ippai-attena. The latter takes the stray under his care and teaches him to survive in the city.

Up next, on Thursday, is the movie Oshin, chronicling the true but tragic story of a young girl, early in the 1900s, who was sold into servitude for a bag of rice. She is forced into brutal work by the lumber shop’s caretaker and the only way she can survive is by focusing on her early childhood. This movie is a remake of an earlier popular Japanese series.

Next week Thursday is the screening of Samurai Cat, the story of a destitute Samurai without employment in a modern Japan. Out of desperation, he accepts an assignment to kill a white cat. While lifting his katana to chop the cat, she looks at the former warrior and melts his heart. The rest that follows shows the Samurai’s soft heart beneath his rough countenance.

Announcing the third Japanese Film Festival, the embassy in Windhoek said the screenings are presented in collaboration with the Japan Foundation. “Following the successful Japanese Film Festival held in the past years, a new set of three different movies, ranging from family adventure, drama and action comedy, will be screened this year, to entertain a number of movie goers across generations in Namibia.

Admission is free. Tickets will be available at the cinema from 17:00, and the movie will start at 18:00.