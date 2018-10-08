Higher Education minister attends 15th Science and Technology Forum in Japan

The Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi is participating in the 15th Science and Technology Ministers Roundtable and STS Forum taking place in Japan.

The three-day forum officially opened on 7 October in Kyoto, Japan. The Forum is a global gathering that is devoted to the promotion of Science and Technology and seeking synergy between the advancement of Science and Technology and the safety of the society.

Speaking at the conference during the Ministers Roundtable, Kandjii-Murangi underpinned Namibian government’s commitment towards the leveraging of science, technology and innovation as drivers of economic growth and sustainable development.

She also highlighted Namibia’s vision for developing a people centered industrialized country and to accelerate the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through strategic use of science, technology and innovation.

“Key to Namibia’s vision to develop a national system of innovation (NSI) that translates our primary commodities into high value goods requires a renewed focus on the development of TVET skills as well as higher education programmes that will enhance the employability of our youth. An open innovation strategy, grounded on smart STI partnerships, to address challenges such as climate change, food security, water and sanitation, as well as creation of an inclusive innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem was therefore imperative,” said Kandjii-Murangi.

Kandjii-Murangi and her delegation are expected back home on 13 October.