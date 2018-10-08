BDO bags Network of the Year Award

BDO recently announced that the global organisation has once again been awarded the prestigious Network of the Year Award by the International Accounting Bulletin (IAB).

The award was presented to BDO’s Global CEO, Keith Farlinger, at The Digital Accountancy Forum and Awards 2018 held in London on 4 October. BDO won the same award in 2015.

The IAB Awards celebrate excellence in the accounting profession and form part of an annual forum attended by leading audit and accounting stakeholders, who gather to debate the most pressing issues the profession faces today. This year topics included data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain. Markus Kammueller, BDO’s Global Head of Transformation, chaired the data analytics and security session earlier in the day.

Network of the Year is awarded to a multi-firm organisation that has demonstrated the most profitable growth strategies during the past 12 months and has excelled in key strategic and operational areas. A winner of the award is recognised as a reputable brand that consistently delivers high quality professional services.

2018 award winner BDO is the fastest growing global organisation in the accounting and auditing profession for the last 10 years and BDO’s 2017 results showed a year on year upturn in revenues of 8% – one of the highest percentage increases in the profession.

Operating in 162 countries and territories, BDO grew globally to US$8.1 billion in revenues in 2017, while headcount increased by 9.04%, to 73,854 people A professional staff to partner ratio of 9 to 1 globally is testament to BDO’s commitment to quality.

Global CEO Keith Farlinger expressed his pride at BDO’s impressive performance, “I’m exceedingly proud that BDO has won the IAB’s landmark award for the second time in three years. Our organisation’s continued growth is of course the result of a clear strategic direction and an unwavering commitment to quality, but also of BDO’s ambitious consolidation objectives and our continued investment in technology – all of which ensure our leading edge. Our clients are central to everything we do, as is the quality of our advice. Quality is the immutable principle underlying service delivery in all BDO firms and it is vital in maintaining our brand’s excellent reputation across the world. But the true BDO difference is our exceptional people and BDO’s culture of accessibility, close relationships and excellence in service delivery. Our consistently robust statistics are further supported by an unwavering consolidation programme that is certainly improving the market impact of BDO firms globally.”