Bank Windhoek, Capricorn Group executives honour customers and frontline staff

By Natasha Jacha

Members of the Executive Leadership Team of Bank Windhoek together with the Capricorn Group, joined the rest of the world in paying homage to customers and frontline staff in support of the International Customer Service Week held annually during the first week of October.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing positive customer experience within Bank Windhoek, kicked off on 1 October and concluded on 5 October.

Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, closed off the week at the Bank’s main branch in Windhoek, and assisted at the bank’s enquires desk.

“It was an amazing opportunity to have spoken to the Bank’s Managing Director. I gave her my opinion on the Bank’s services and she listened as we also spoke about other services such as the Mobile App. I feel valued as a customer,” said Lucas Kambili after being served by Hans.

Hans thanked Kambili’s loyalty towards Bank Windhoek and later said,“It is Bank Windhoek’s aim to create great experiences for our customers. Therefore, the entire organisation needs to be connected with the realities of our staff and customers in every Branch. This is the only way we can achieve service excellence.”

Capricorn Group’s MD, Thinus Prinsloo who visited Bank Windhoek’s Kudu Branch said, “What stood out for me is the tremendous energy observed from Kudu Branch’s staff members. They were impressive as they served our customers. It was a great experience.”

Additionally, customer service is a critical component of any successful organisation, as people are more inclined to do business with a company that creates a positive experience while accessing their products and services.

Meanwhile, next year’s event is scheduled to take place on 7 to 11 October.