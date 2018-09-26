3,720 children benefit from Amos Meerkat Pre-school Training Programme

By Linda Machinga

Amos Meerkat Pre-school Training Programme recently received N$500,000 from FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust.

The Amos Meerkat Pre-school Training Programme hosted a Monitor’s Workshop last month to equip the Monitors with the necessary skills that would assist them in carrying out their responsibilities.

Through the Programme, FirstRand has been able to help farmers and communities with starting up pre-schools in their community.

Corporate Social Investment Manager at FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust Revonia Kahivere said “Education in various forms has always been a priority support area for the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust as we believe that, as Benjamin Franklin once said ‘an investment in knowledge pays the best interest’.

“This in turn has ensured that every pre-school child is given the opportunity to prepare for primary school. This programme is in line with our partnership strategy which aims to uplift the lives of the people in the communities we operate in,” she added.

The programme currently has 27 Monitors who are responsible for checking the material and monitoring the progress against curriculum target dates to ensure that teachers do not fall behind.

They also assist the mentors and coaches who are uncertain about the application of the material and answer their questions.

This year 3,720 children between the ages of 5 to 6 years and 186 teachers benefited from the programme. As a result feedback from the grade 1 teachers is very positive and show that the Amos Meerkat School learners all achieve above average results.