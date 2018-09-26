Bank Windhoek appoints David Nell as National Operations Manager

Bank Windhoek announced the appointment of David Nell as its new National Operations Manager, effective 1 September.

Nell, is a seasoned banker with 19 years’ experience in the industry of which the last 12 have been at management level, took over from Lappies Labuschagne, who will retire at the end of October.

“David is a focused, proactive and results driven individual and uses his leadership skills to inspire those around him. I wish him the best,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Chris Matthee.

In his new role, Nell will be responsible for the establishment, maintenance, monitoring and the enhancement of systems, infrastructure and processes that will ensure efficient and smooth operations of Bank Windhoek Branches across the country.

Nell joined Bank Windhoek’s Maerua Mall Branch in 1999 as a graduate of the Bank’s Candidates Bankers Training (CBT) Programme. In 2002, he took up the position of Article Finance Clerk at Oranjemund Branch. In 2003, he returned to Maerua Mall Branch and held various positions in the Sales and Credit Departments.

In 2011, Nell was appointed Manager of Rehoboth Branch, a position he held until 2012, when he was promoted to Branch Manager in Oranjemund. He has held this position for the past seven years until his recent appointment.

Besides successfully achieving notable milestones, Nell has also completed a variety of Senior Management Programmes focused on areas that include finance, strategy, economics and human capital.