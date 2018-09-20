Local Cancer Apple Project recognised as a global innovative initiative for hope

The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project has been selected as one of the ‘globe innovative projects of hope’ for the 2018 World Cancer Congress set for 1 to 4 October in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The World Cancer Congress is a biennial international initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control, the World Cancer Congress is a recognised international conference which encourages effective knowledge transfer and best practices exchange among 35000 cancer control and public health experts form 150 countries.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia will present the project as an abstract under the heading ‘An Apple A Day, Helps Keep Cancer Away’.

Hansen, will also participate in lectures, on how to improve the lives of disadvantaged or vulnerable cancer patients, inspiring fundraising case studies and the role of Non-Governmental Organisations in promoting earlier diagnosis and treatment via primary cancer care.

Hansen in a statement this week said that the global move to better cancer care includes, palliation, pain management and psychosocial support, which are all key elements of the cancer journey that have been neglected for a prolonged period worldwide.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Jacquiline Pack, said this is a remarkable milestone that will remain with the bank for eternity and it will also remind them that together, cancer can be defeated in the country.

“To CAN, our staff members, partners and the entire Namibian nation, thank you for all your hard work and let us celebrate this international recognition and continue to create awareness on the disease and to show people living with cancer that there is hope for recovery,” she added.

Meanwhile , the congress aims to strengthen the participants action and impact on national, regional and international scales through a multidisciplinary programme that features that latest successful interventions in cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care.