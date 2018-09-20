Select Page

Prince William to visit Namibia ahead of the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference slated for October

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, will make his first visit to the country on 25 to 25 September, as part of his trip to Africa ahead of the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference that will be held in London on 11 and 12 October.

The aim of the conference is to strengthen international partnerships across borders and beyond government and focus on 3 key themes: tackling Illegal Wildlife Trade as an organized crime; building coalitions and closing markets.

In a media release this week Trade Advisor Southern Africa, Naomi Boys said this will be the first official visit of a member of the British Royal Family since the visit of Her Majesty The Queen in 1991.

Boys said during his visit, The Duke of Cambridge will meet with the country’s Vice President Dr. Nangolo Mbumba.

Furthermore, Boys said Prince William will also attend an event to celebrate UK-Namibia relations at the Residence of the British High Commissioner to Namibia, Kate Airey, where he will meet key figures working in conservation, business and industry leaders, representatives of the youth and mental health activists from Namibia.

