Select Page

City of Windhoek honours heroes and heroines – Renames streets after them

Posted by | Nov 18, 2019 |

City of Windhoek honours heroes and heroines – Renames streets after them

The City of Windhoek (CoW) embarked on a mass street renaming ceremony last week at the City Hall, in honour of some of the fallen sons and daughters of the country.

The event which took place in Windhoek was officiated by the speaker o f the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi.

Katjavivi in his main address applauded the City Council for deciding to pay tribute to the 13 heroes and heroines, church and community leaders, by way of naming streets and prominent places in their honour.

“We recall their selfless contributions to our country, and rejoice that the memory of them will be engraved in the names of these streets. Our rich heritage will, therefore, be forever written in the annals of the history of the beloved country,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Windhoek City Mayor Muesee Kazapua noted that despite the event being historic, the country can not honour them enough as there is simply no price enough to pay for the contributions they made to the society.

The City renamed Penning Street in Katutura to Shikongo Nuunyango Street, Lazarus Street in Katutura to Festus Lazarus Street, Bahnhof Street to Prof Mburumba Kerina Street, Ranonkel, Begonia and Rooivalk Streets in Khomasdal to Tsukhoe //Gowases Street, Dan Close to Deon Heunis Close.

While Luderitz Street to Judge JP Karuaihe Street, Julius Nyerere Street in Katutura to Rev Paulus //Gowaseb Street, Eneas Nayemba Street in Katutura to Ivako Kapuuo Street, Ceaser Street in Katutura to Rev. BG Karuaera Street, Drop Street in Katutura to Ev. Mika Kaiyamo Stree, Lucifer and Legioen Street in Katutura to Rev. Erwin Tjirimuje Street and Bismarck Street to Simeon Shixumgileni Street.

They also named the 5th Floor Boardroom in their new building in the east wing after Alderman Matheus Shikongo.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Local bank encourages saving from a tender age

Local bank encourages saving from a tender age

15 January 2018

We fervently believe that only Africans can develop Africa – Dangote Group

We fervently believe that only Africans can develop Africa – Dangote Group

3 June 2019

Frans Indongo joins fight against drought

Frans Indongo joins fight against drought

4 March 2016

Travel and Tourism drops 12 index positions – World Economic Forum

Travel and Tourism drops 12 index positions – World Economic Forum

7 April 2017