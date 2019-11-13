City of Windhoek honours heroes and heroines – Renames streets after them

The City of Windhoek (CoW) embarked on a mass street renaming ceremony last week at the City Hall, in honour of some of the fallen sons and daughters of the country.

The event which took place in Windhoek was officiated by the speaker o f the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi.

Katjavivi in his main address applauded the City Council for deciding to pay tribute to the 13 heroes and heroines, church and community leaders, by way of naming streets and prominent places in their honour.

“We recall their selfless contributions to our country, and rejoice that the memory of them will be engraved in the names of these streets. Our rich heritage will, therefore, be forever written in the annals of the history of the beloved country,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Windhoek City Mayor Muesee Kazapua noted that despite the event being historic, the country can not honour them enough as there is simply no price enough to pay for the contributions they made to the society.

The City renamed Penning Street in Katutura to Shikongo Nuunyango Street, Lazarus Street in Katutura to Festus Lazarus Street, Bahnhof Street to Prof Mburumba Kerina Street, Ranonkel, Begonia and Rooivalk Streets in Khomasdal to Tsukhoe //Gowases Street, Dan Close to Deon Heunis Close.

While Luderitz Street to Judge JP Karuaihe Street, Julius Nyerere Street in Katutura to Rev Paulus //Gowaseb Street, Eneas Nayemba Street in Katutura to Ivako Kapuuo Street, Ceaser Street in Katutura to Rev. BG Karuaera Street, Drop Street in Katutura to Ev. Mika Kaiyamo Stree, Lucifer and Legioen Street in Katutura to Rev. Erwin Tjirimuje Street and Bismarck Street to Simeon Shixumgileni Street.

They also named the 5th Floor Boardroom in their new building in the east wing after Alderman Matheus Shikongo.