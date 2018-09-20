GOtv launches Rapids FM – set to promote local content across the region

Rapids FM a wholly-owned regional commercial radio station based in Rundu was launched on GOtv channel 314 this week.

The station will broadcast in all languages spoken in the Kavango Region to a diverse audience of youth and elders.

Roger Gertze, General Manager at MultiChoice Namibia said great entertainment has always been a key focus of GOtv and they are certainly excited to continue building their entertainment options for their customers.

“Getting closer to our customers and communities, to understand exactly what makes them tick, is the key to the sustainability of MultiChoice Namibia. Over the years, there has been a greater need to tell our local stories through the broadcast and availability of local content, therefore with the presence of Rapids FM, community stories can now reach a wider audience,” he added.

Information and Communication Technology Minister, Hon. Stanley Simataa, said at the launch that as a locally-owned commercial radio station, it is truly a milestone for the Rundu capital but more so for the Kavango region.

“Radio has a much wider social value and commercial stations are an important and valued part of communities across Namibia and supporting local business through advertising and serving as incubators and springboards for local media talent,” he said.

Rapids FM is licensed to broadcast in Kavango and Zambezi regions, which are border areas and accommodate a good number of people from neighbouring countries, prompting the new broadcaster to style itself as a SADC radio service.

Rapids FM also broadcasts in Portuguese, Nyemba, Rukwangari, Thimbukushu, Gciriku, Rumanyo and Mbunza.