Central Bank to host 19th Annual Symposium on Thursday

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) will host its 19th Annual Symposium on 20 September under the theme: ‘Creating Employment through Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Namibia’, at the Safari Hotel and Conference Centre.

The Bank in a statement said this year’s topic is aligned to the social progression pillar of the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), which recognises vocational training as a source of skills, knowledge and technology needed to drive productivity in knowledge based and transitional societies for the 21st century.

Technical Vocational Education and Training is further accorded a high premium by Harambee, because of its potential to equip citizens with job, work ready skills and for its potential to deal with the global challenges of youth employability and unemployment.

The central bank said the symposium will set out some potential policy options and identify the possible benefits and disadvantages of different models of Technical Vocational Education and Training and it will also provide the opportunity to reflect on the strategic approach that could improve education and training and better support economic growth.

Hosting of the Annual Symposium has been part of the bank’s calendar since 1998, bringing together experts, international and local, policy makers, academics and relevant stakeholders to engage and make recommendations on various areas of national development in line with aspirations of Vision 2030, National Development Plans and Harambee Prosperity Plan.

Meanwhile, BoN said to unpack the potential of the event in supporting economic growth experts from different fields will deliver presentations, which will be followed by insightful discussions with the expected 250 stakeholders in attendance.