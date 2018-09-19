Capricorn Group rewards employees for their contribution

Bank Windhoek recently honoured outstanding individuals and branches as part of the annual Capricorn Group Awards Festival that aims to recognises the achievements of employees in the Group.

The awards were handed to recipients at a glittering ceremony held in Windhoek last week.

The Bank Windhoek Retail Branch Awards consisted of six categories where branches from around the country were recognised for their achievements during the previous financial year.

The Best Branch on New Current account growth award was scooped up by Bank Windhoek’s Katutura Branch, while Mariental and Oranjemund Branch walked away with the Best Branch in Funding Growth and Best Branch in Net Profit Growth respectively.

The Best Performing Specialist Finance Branch Award went to Bank Windhoek’s Microfinance Branch. The Retail Banking Services North team were awarded as the Best Performing Region.

Bank Windhoek Aranos won the coveted Retail Branch of the Year Award.

The evening also included the Bank Windhoek Managing Director’s (MD) Awards where individuals and the best shared services department were honoured.

Yvonne Maischatz from Capricorn Wealth received the Service Excellence Award while Gloria Kapingana, from Corporate and Institutional Banking won the Bank Windhoek MD Award for Sales Excellence.

The Bank Windhoek Deal of the Year Award was shared between the Bank’s Corporate and Institutional Banking, Collateral and Compliance and Treasury departments.

“I am exceptionally pleased with the performance of Bank Windhoek citizens. To win in the marketplace you must first win in the workplace and therefore an Awards evening such as this, to give reward and recognition to those who excelled, is an important part of our organizational culture. We are proud to be the flagship brand of Capricorn Group and to recognize the success and achievements of our employees as part of the Annual Capricorn Group awards,” said Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans.

Bank Windhoek’s Chief Financial Officer, James Chapman, received the Capricorn Group MD Award for Leadership while the Strategy and Customer department received the award for the best group function.

“At the end of the day it is about having impactful conversations and ReThinking what we do and how we do things. We believe in developing current and future leaders who can radically influence conversations and ignite visionary action for positive change,” said Capricorn Group’s Managing Director, Thinus Prinsloo during the awards evening where awards were also handed out to Bank Gaborone employees from Botswana.

Caption: Katutura V1: Best Branch on New Current account growth award was scooped up by Bank Windhoek’s Katutura Branch. From left: James Chapman (CFO), Chris Matthee (Executive for Retail Banking), Josef Sheehama (Manager: Bank Windhoek Katutura) and Claire Hobbs ( Chief Treasurer).