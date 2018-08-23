Karas region bags 2018 Edition of Skorpion Zinc U17 Cup

Karas Region defeated Omaheke 3-1 on penalties to win the fifth edition of the Skorpion Zinc Under17 Cup at Omulunga Stadium in Grootfontein on Monday after goalless 120 minutes.

Mekere Nganjone was the only player from Omaheke who converted his spot while Armando Isaacks, Marcel Maans and Ibrahim Appolus scored for Karas.

Earlier on, Otjozondjupa beat Erongo Region 1-0 in the third- and fourth place playoff match to take bronze. Ulpianus Ameb scored the only goal of the match to take his tournament tally to eight goals.

In the individual prizes, Kavango West get the Fair Play award (N$ 2000); Anton Kanyetu is the Match Official of the Tournament (N$ 2000); Ulpianus Ameb of Otjozondjupa Region takes home N$3000 for top scoring with eight goals. Omaheke region goalkeeper Vejora Katjatenja walks away with the Best Goalkeeper Gog and N$ 3000.

The Most valuable Player of the Tournament is Dandre Both from Karas Region and he takes home N$ 4000. Otjozondjupa and Erongo Regions each receive N$7000 for finishing third and fourth respectively while Omaheke Region receive N$15000 and the winners, Karas region get N$25000 with their gold medals.

The four-day teen’s tournament saw 56 goals scored in 30 games over four days of thrilling action at Omulunga Stadium in Grootfontein.